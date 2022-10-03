Skip to main content
Former Duke basketball player Jack White sets Nuggets record

Duke basketball forward Jack White (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke basketball product Jack White may see a green light to jack up threes.
  Author:
  Publish date:

At 9:00 p.m. ET Monday, Duke basketball alum and first-year Denver Nuggets two-way talent Jack White will likely make his NBA preseason debut in a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After all, the 25-year-old Australian's lights-out shooting in training camp should be impossible to ignore.

According to a tweet from Nuggets insider Vic Lombardi last week, White put together a franchise shooting-drill record with 83 makes in 100 attempts around the 3-point arc. That's highly impressive for anyone, but it's particularly noteworthy for a player who once missed 28 straight threes for the Blue Devils as a junior.

Lombardi also noted that teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vows to break White's record. Good luck with that.

Suppose White's shooting prowess in training camp translates to preseason game action. In that case, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound junkyard-dog forward could make enough of a splash to earn a spot on the opening-night roster when Denver's regular season gets underway on Oct. 19 with a road game against the Utah Jazz.

White went undrafted in 2020 after four seasons as a Duke basketball reserve. He played his first two seasons as a pro in the Australian NBL; last season, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26 games for Melbourne United while shooting only 31.3 percent from deep.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

In July, Jack White landed his two-way contract after averaging 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds across five games for the Nuggets at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. He shot a combined 2-for-4 from downtown in those outings and 69.6 percent overall from the field with his 16-for-23 clip.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

