Two Duke basketball greats and brothers, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones, battled on Monday night in the Grizzlies' 121-113 home win. It was the first time each of the Jones brothers had drawn a starting nod for one of their meetings. And it's safe to say neither disappointed.

They both led their respective teams in points and assists.

Tyus Jones, a 2014-15 one-and-done national champ with the Blue Devils, tallied 24 points, six assists, and three steals across his 35 minutes of action for the Grizzlies (27-13). The 26-year-old, averaging career-highs with 10.8 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, served as a starter in place of Ja Morant (right thigh soreness).

Tre Jones, who spent two seasons as Duke basketball's floor general and became the 2020 ACC Player and Defender of the Year, finished with 18 points and seven dimes in 30 minutes. The 23-year-old has played and started all but one game this season for the Spurs (13-28), averaging career-highs with 13.3 points and 6.4 assists.

Afterward, they showed their brotherly love near midcourt.

Then they summed up their feelings about the unforgettable experience to the media:

Tyus Jones: "It's a moment you only dream about, honestly."

Tre Jones: "There's nobody else in the world I'd want to start against."

Later, they expressed their appreciation of the night on Twitter:

Fortunately for fans of the Jones brothers, they'll run it back at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs again. Both could start again, depending on Morant's status.

