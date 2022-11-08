More than two dozen Duke basketball products are on an active NBA contract this season. And on Monday night, with all 30 teams in the league tipping off games between 7 and 10:30 p.m. ET, 18 NBA Blue Devils played and combined for 288 points.

That's more than any cast of former Duke basketball players has ever scored in the league on a single day.

Only three of the 15 games did not include at least one Blue Devil on the floor.

So while the Duke basketball program was enjoying the start of a new chapter with its 1-0 opening to the first season with Jon Scheyer at the helm, one could say the NBA Blue Devils were celebrating the night by getting "Brotherhood buckets" everywhere.

RELATED: Undefeated Duke head coach gets a cold water bath

Let's take a look at them, appearing here from the highest to lowest point total among all the NBA Blue Devils who were in action on Monday night:

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points for the Boston Celtics in their 109-106 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Paolo Banchero scored 30 points for the Orlando Magic in their 134-127 home loss to the Houston Rockets.

RELATED: Four-time NBA champ lauds Blue Devil Paolo Banchero

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points for the New Orleans Pelicans in their 129-122 road loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points for the Pelicans against the Pacers.

AJ Griffin scored a career-high 24 points for the Atlanta Hawks in their 117-98 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the New York Knicks in their 120-107 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tre Jones scored a career-high 20 points for the San Antonio Spurs in their 115-109 home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points for the Toronto Raptors in their 111-97 road loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 15 points for the Magic against the Rockets.

Justise Winslow scored 12 points for the Portland Trail Blazers in their 110-107 road win over the Miami Heat.

Grayson Allen scored 11 points for the Bucks against the Hawks.

Austin Rivers scored nine points for the Timberwolves against the Knicks.

Cam Reddish scored eight points for the Knicks against the Timberwolves.

Luke Kennard scored six points for the Los Angeles Clippers in their 119-117 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mason Plumlee scored six points for the Charlotte Hornets in their 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards.

Tyus Jones scored six points for the Grizzlies against the Celtics.

Jalen Johnson scored five points for the Hawks against the Bucks.

Seth Curry scored one point for the Brooklyn Nets in their 96-94 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.