Frank Urbina of HoopsHype recently ranked the NBA's top 25 power forwards heading into the 2022-23 season. And despite no regular-season games under his belt, 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero appeared at No. 10, leading to a wide range of responses from fans on social media.

Consider that the 19-year-old Banchero sits 11 spots higher than his fellow NBA Blue Devil in Orlando, Wendell Carter Jr., a 23-year-old who averaged a double-double last season with 15.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

After going No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero is likely to immediately earn a starting nod alongside Carter — listed as a center on many sites.

But as for why Banchero might already be deserving of a mention as one of the league's premier power forwards, Urbina pointed to the Seattle native's two prolific Summer League performances: 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Then Urbina added the following brief assessment of Banchero's advanced repertoire and 2022-23 outlook:

"Banchero is a smooth scorer and a creative passer who gives a ton of effort on the defensive end, too, the type of player a rebuilding squad like the Magic can truly build around thanks to his on- and off-court characteristics. The favorite to take home Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, we expect an exciting season out of the Duke Blue Devil who'll be manning the 4-spot in Orlando."

New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson, the only NBA Blue Devil ahead of Banchero among power forwards, ranks No. 4 in Urbina's eyes.

Williamson trails only No. 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, No. 2 Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, and No. 3 Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

