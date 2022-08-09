A little more than a week after proving he's still got it by dropping 41 points in a pro-am game, Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook landed the opportunity he's been looking for since going without an NBA contract across all of last season.

According to a report on Monday night from ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears, the 29-year-old Cook has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings and "will be competing for the Kings' third point guard spot."

What lies ahead for the hungry Duke basketball product?

After going undrafted in 2015, Quinn Cook spent an entire season in the G League before playing for five different NBA franchises over the next five years.

Last season, he averaged 23.5 points across 11 games for the Stockton Kings in the G League and then worked out for Sacramento earlier this summer.

Now, the 6-foot-1 reliable spot-up shooter — 40.8 percent from three for his career — at least gives the Kings a friendly face in their quest to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006.

And it must count for something that Cook is a two-time world champion (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020) and 2015 national champ as a Duke basketball senior.

Angelina Martin of NBC Sports summarized the potential role that Quinn Cook may perform seamlessly for the Kings:

"Sacramento could utilize Cook's veteran presence behind De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, two young point guards that round out the team's fresh-faced core."

Quinn Cook has played in 188 NBA regular-season games, mainly as a reserve, averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for his career.

