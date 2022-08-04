The career-high scoring total for Quinn Cook as a pro is 41 points. Remarkably, the 2015 Duke basketball national champ reached that mark three times, all for the Santa Cruz Warriors in G League action during the 2017-18 season and including back-to-back such performances before getting called up to the Golden State Warriors.

That campaign coincided with Cook's best averages in the NBA: 9.5 points and 2.7 assists per game in 33 regular-season appearances. Furthermore, it was on his way to his first of two NBA titles (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).

So with that in mind, perhaps his 41-point outing this past weekend is a good omen for his chances to end up on an NBA roster next season.

Granted, Cook's 41 this go-round came in a contest where defense appeared optional. It happened in Baltimore's Brunson League, the self-proclaimed No. 1 basketball pro-am in all of Maryland.

On Wednesday, the NBA tweeted the highlights below from Cook's sizzling, crafty, competitive display, including shots of the 29-year-old point guard reminding the crowd, "This is my city!"

Duke basketball gem Quinn Cook is working to revive his NBA career

Last season, for the first time since his first year out of Duke in 2015-16, Quinn Cook didn't appear in a single game for an NBA team.

However, after two months of playing in Russia, he finished the G League season with the Stockton Kings. He then worked out for the Sacramento Kings in mid-July.

And less than two weeks ago, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee implied Cook's somewhat favorable odds of returning to the NBA, not necessarily for the Kings:

"The Kings are looking at the possibility of adding Quinn Cook to their roster, but they aren't the only ones eyeing the free agent point guard...A source with knowledge of the situation told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are one of several teams engaged in talks with Cook."

Cook went undrafted in 2015 after four years as a Blue Devil. He's played 188 games in the NBA spanning five franchises, averaging 6.4 points and 1.6 assists for his career while shooting 40.8 percent from downtown.

