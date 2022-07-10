Skip to main content
Duke basketball champ Quinn Cook could return to NBA

Duke basketball champ Quinn Cook could return to NBA

Quinn Cook's NBA career might not be finished after all.

Duke basketball guard Quinn Cook (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Quinn Cook's NBA career might not be finished after all.

According to a tweet on Saturday from ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears, former four-year Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook will work out for the Sacramento Kings this week in Las Vegas.

The lowly Kings, who haven't reached the NBA Playoffs since 2006, still have three open roster spots for next season. They also invited league veterans Matthew Dellavedova and Shabazz Muhammad.

A two-time NBA champion Duke basketball product

Quinn Cook is no stranger to winning. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard exhibited that pedigree as a senior in college by captaining the 2014-15 Blue Devils to the program's fifth national championship.

Then Cook, who went undrafted in 2015, eventually reached the NBA. He became a member of title-winning squads (Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020) in two of his five seasons in the league.

Although Cook has modest stats as a deep reserve in the pro ranks, it's conceivable a franchise will put stock in his team-first attitude, reliable outside shot, and solid handles, perhaps in the role of a third-string floor general.

But as Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports explained in March, Cook felt the frustration from seeing zero NBA action last season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The Warriors worked out Cook in September but went in a different direction. He went to training camp with the Portland Trail Blazers...they released him during the preseason. He spent two months playing in Russia before being released. He signed with the Stockton Kings in the G League in February, but he's still waiting for an NBA team to call."

Well, the Sacramento Kings just gave the 29-year-old that call. Now, it's up to him to make it stick.

Quinn Cook has played for five NBA franchises, averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for his career while shooting 40.8 percent beyond the arc.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke coaches check out potent five-star point guard

By Matt Giles1 hour ago
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Another prediction surfaces for huge Blue Devil target

By Matt GilesJul 9, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Jon Scheyer watches LeBron James impersonator

By Matt GilesJul 8, 2022
Duke basketball
Basketball

Dangerous addition to 2022-23 Duke schedule

By Matt GilesJul 8, 2022
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

WATCH: Zion Williamson talking smack to little kids

By Matt GilesJul 7, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Major Duke target locks in official visit

By Matt GilesJul 7, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

What's new with Bronny James sweepstakes?

By Matt GilesJul 6, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Decommitted five-star now eyeing Blue Devils

By Matt GilesJul 6, 2022