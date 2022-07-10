According to a tweet on Saturday from ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears, former four-year Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook will work out for the Sacramento Kings this week in Las Vegas.

The lowly Kings, who haven't reached the NBA Playoffs since 2006, still have three open roster spots for next season. They also invited league veterans Matthew Dellavedova and Shabazz Muhammad.

A two-time NBA champion Duke basketball product

Quinn Cook is no stranger to winning. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard exhibited that pedigree as a senior in college by captaining the 2014-15 Blue Devils to the program's fifth national championship.

Then Cook, who went undrafted in 2015, eventually reached the NBA. He became a member of title-winning squads (Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020) in two of his five seasons in the league.

Although Cook has modest stats as a deep reserve in the pro ranks, it's conceivable a franchise will put stock in his team-first attitude, reliable outside shot, and solid handles, perhaps in the role of a third-string floor general.

But as Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports explained in March, Cook felt the frustration from seeing zero NBA action last season:

"The Warriors worked out Cook in September but went in a different direction. He went to training camp with the Portland Trail Blazers...they released him during the preseason. He spent two months playing in Russia before being released. He signed with the Stockton Kings in the G League in February, but he's still waiting for an NBA team to call."

Well, the Sacramento Kings just gave the 29-year-old that call. Now, it's up to him to make it stick.

Quinn Cook has played for five NBA franchises, averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for his career while shooting 40.8 percent beyond the arc.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.