Duke basketball: Trevor Keels saves day with halfcourt shot

Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Blue Devil is now a superhero to some.
Yes, Trevor Keels is clutch when Gatorade for kids is on the line. The 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done shooting guard proved as much this week during a shooting exhibition in front of a mass of campers at his alma mater, Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va.

Judging by the tweeted video below, the New York Knicks rookie, who went No. 42 overall at this summer's NBA Draft and earned a two-way contract for next season, was locked in to ensure the enthusiastic youngsters stayed hydrated.

RELATED: Three Duke freshmen in the first round of 2023 mock draft

The requirement for the Gatorade party — granted, chances are it would have taken place no matter what — was for an unguarded Keels to make a right-handed layup, a left-handed layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer, and a halfcourt shot. And he had to do so without any misses along the way.

Sure, no problem — until the end, that is.

Duke basketball product capitalizes on an extra shot

After taking care of business around the basket, from the foul line, and beyond the arc, the 18-year-old Trevor Keels found only the front of the rim with his halfcourt heave.

But the kids rallied around him from the sidelines with a chant of "One more shot!" The rule-makers had no choice but to agree. Then Keels responded to the cries by delivering a splash on his second attempt:

Pure pandemonium ensued.

Children screamed and stormed the floor as Keels, who hopefully emerged from the mob unscathed, embraced the part of hero for the day.

