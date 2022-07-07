Somebody should produce a reality show centered on Zion Williamson dunking all over and running circles around children. The former Duke basketball one-and-done and current New Orleans Pelicans power forward sure has the necessary charisma, comedic touch, and laughable size advantage to pull it off.

Williamson proved as much on Wednesday — his 22nd birthday — while taking on a group of kids from the local YMCA. It happened to be the same day he inked a five-year contract extension with New Orleans worth up to $231 million.

On Thursday, the Pelicans tweeted highlights of a few hilarious exchanges between the mic'd-up Williamson and the kids who "challenged" him on the court. Have a look and several chuckles:

As the Pelicans account suggested, the following is arguably the funniest dialogue from the friendly get-together:

Camper: "My dad is as tall as you. My stepdad."

"My dad is as tall as you. My stepdad." Williamson: "What does that mean?"

"What does that mean?" Camper: "And he plays better defense than you — and offense."

"And he plays better defense than you — and offense." Williamson: "What? What? You don't even believe that."

"What? What? You don't even believe that." Camper: "I still think you're the best player, though."

Another gem came when Williamson boastfully proclaimed to his undersized foes, "Everybody rebound is mine."

It didn't sound as if any kid was courageous enough to dispute that fact.

The Duke basketball treasure's career and outlook at a glance

Zion Williamson is entering his fourth season as a pro. After sitting out much of his rookie campaign, the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder earned an All-Star nod as an NBA sophomore while averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Then a broken foot last summer and complications with the injury kept him off the court across New Orleans' entire 2021-22 campaign.

Judging by the above video and recent ones like it, it's safe to say Zion Williamson is 100 percent healthy, in good spirits, and ready to pick up right where he left off two seasons ago.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.