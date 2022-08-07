The Los Angeles Lakers, not to mention the Miami Heat and perhaps several other franchises, appear to believe in the relatively untapped star potential of 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done and New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish.

According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Friday, the Lakers might have an eye on Reddish for a second time this calendar year as they seem to be pursuing a variety of multi-team trade possibilities:

"The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks, and Raptors at the time."

An underused Duke basketball product in the NBA

Remember that Cam Reddish is only 22 years old.

And don't forget that the former five-star recruit from Pennsylvania scored 21 points and shot 6-for-7 from downtown for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. That was his most recent playoff outing, albeit resulting in a loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Still, some dismiss the positives, pointing instead to Reddish's injury woes and so-so career averages for a former top 10 draft pick: 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Plus, the 6-foot-8 long-limbed wing has drained only 32.5 percent of his 3-point attempts across three NBA seasons while appearing in barely more than half of his teams' games.

However, part of the explanation at the moment for Reddish's perceived stunted development is the fact the Hawks dealt him in January to the Knicks, who proceeded to show him his home near the end of their bench.

On Friday, Ben Stinar of FanNation's Fastbreak on SI.com tweeted that Reddish ending up with the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat this offseason "would completely revitalize his career."

One can hope it'd turn out better than being stuck on the pine for no apparent reason.

