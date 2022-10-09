Skip to main content
Recent Duke basketball one-and-done proves worthy in Abu Dhabi

Duke basketball forward AJ Griffin (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin capitalized on lengthy preseason action.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As a Duke basketball one-and-done last season, AJ Griffin was the top 3-point threat for the Blue Devils, shooting 44.7 percent from downtown while averaging 10.4 points per game before going No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA Draft.

But right foot discomfort kept the 6-foot-6, 220-pound small forward off the floor entirely for the Hawks during Summer League in July. And a tweaked ankle last month limited Griffin in training camp.

Finally, on Saturday, after seeing only one minute of action in Atlanta's preseason-opener win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Griffin got a chance to play at the NBA level in more than mere mop-up duty. The 19-year-old former five-star recruit played 25 minutes — second most on the team — and took full advantage.

AJ Griffin finished the game, a 118-109 Hawks victory, with 13 points, two rebounds, and one steal after shooting 4-for-8 from the field, 3-for-5 beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 from the charity stripe.

The other NBA Blue Devil on the Hawks' preseason roster, 2020-21 half-and-done Jalen Johnson, did not make the trip to Abu Dhabi (due to a non-COVID illness).

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

As for the former Duke basketball players on the Bucks' preseason roster, returning starter Grayson Allen and regular-season hopeful Marques Bolden, they both played. Allen totaled seven points, three rebounds, and one assist in his 16 minutes on the floor; Bolden tallied only one point and two rebounds in seven minutes off the bench.

No other NBA preseason games were on Saturday's slate.

