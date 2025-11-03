Blue Devil Country

Former Blue Devil Jack White Making Impact in Turkey

The former Duke basketball player has been on several continents in his professional career.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Jack White
Duke basketball forward Jack White / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball alum Jack White peaked on the NBA scene in 2022-23 as a member of the eventual league champion Denver Nuggets.

While on a two-way contract with the franchise and serving as a positive presence in the locker room that year, the Australian forward saw action in 17 regular-season games under the bright lights, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per outing.

White then suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies in four games the following season. But he hasn't been on the floor in an NBA game ever since.

Former Duke basketball forward Jack White
Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) reacts with center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

White Now

Now, the 28-year-old is overseas, suiting up in his first campaign with Mersin MSK in Turkey's Basketball Super League. And White has already earned a spot as a full-time starter for the club.

Through his eight appearances thus far with Mersin MSK between play in Turkey's Basketball Super League and games in the Basketball Champions League, White has yet to see fewer than 19 minutes in any contest.

He's not quite averaging double-digit points, but his numbers are on the rise as of late. Across his past two games in the Basketball Champions League, both wins by Mersin MSK and including Wednesday's 81-73 victory over AS Karditsas. White has eclipsed 30 minutes each time out, totaling 29 points, five rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 11-for-15 from the field, 5-for-8 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.

Duke basketball forward Jack White
Dec 6, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jack White (41) high fives teammates forward Joey Baker (13) and guard Jordan Goldwire (14) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-Imagn Images / Michael Shroyer-Imagn Images

Last season, following a year spent with the Grizzlies and in the NBA G League, Jack White returned to his home country for his second stint with Melbourne United in the National Basketball League. He previously played for Melbourne United across his first two years as a professional after playing four years in the Duke basketball program under then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

His most productive season as a Blue Devil came in 2018-19 as a rotation piece alongside the likes of one-and-done talents Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. That season, his junior year in Durham, White saw action in 35 games, averaging 4.1 points, 4.7 boards, and 1.1 blocks in 20.5 minutes per outing.

He served as a Duke basketball captain the following season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game for a 2019-20 squad that was peaking in early March before the season got cut short due to the pandemic.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.