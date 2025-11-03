Former Blue Devil Jack White Making Impact in Turkey
Duke basketball alum Jack White peaked on the NBA scene in 2022-23 as a member of the eventual league champion Denver Nuggets.
While on a two-way contract with the franchise and serving as a positive presence in the locker room that year, the Australian forward saw action in 17 regular-season games under the bright lights, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per outing.
White then suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies in four games the following season. But he hasn't been on the floor in an NBA game ever since.
White Now
Now, the 28-year-old is overseas, suiting up in his first campaign with Mersin MSK in Turkey's Basketball Super League. And White has already earned a spot as a full-time starter for the club.
Through his eight appearances thus far with Mersin MSK between play in Turkey's Basketball Super League and games in the Basketball Champions League, White has yet to see fewer than 19 minutes in any contest.
He's not quite averaging double-digit points, but his numbers are on the rise as of late. Across his past two games in the Basketball Champions League, both wins by Mersin MSK and including Wednesday's 81-73 victory over AS Karditsas. White has eclipsed 30 minutes each time out, totaling 29 points, five rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 11-for-15 from the field, 5-for-8 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.
Last season, following a year spent with the Grizzlies and in the NBA G League, Jack White returned to his home country for his second stint with Melbourne United in the National Basketball League. He previously played for Melbourne United across his first two years as a professional after playing four years in the Duke basketball program under then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
His most productive season as a Blue Devil came in 2018-19 as a rotation piece alongside the likes of one-and-done talents Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. That season, his junior year in Durham, White saw action in 35 games, averaging 4.1 points, 4.7 boards, and 1.1 blocks in 20.5 minutes per outing.
He served as a Duke basketball captain the following season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game for a 2019-20 squad that was peaking in early March before the season got cut short due to the pandemic.
