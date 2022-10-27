Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports.

Then on Wednesday, The Circuit's Alex Karamanos reported that another Blue Devil assistant, Pennsylvania native Amile Jefferson, visited the 6-foot-3, 170-pound potent playmaker.

Not only does Thomas' beyond-his-years prowess as a bucket-finder seem worthy of the growing interest he's receiving from the Blue Devils, but it's also worth noting that he has suggested an affinity for the Duke basketball program.

"Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, Duke, Duke,'" Meleek Thomas said in a recent interview with Rivals' Krysten Peek. "They always made it to the tournament. So that was probably my dream school coming up."

Thomas holds only a handful of offers. But based on his chat with On3's Jamie Shaw at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp a few weeks ago, he seems to anticipate several more suitors entering the fray, including a few bluebloods.

"I feel like Penn State and Xavier should be offering soon," Meleek Thomas told Shaw. "Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas, they've all been in contact too."

Duke basketball's early 2025 offer sheet consists of Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg plus the heralded Boozer twins: Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer and four-star combo guard Cayden Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.