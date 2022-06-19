Eric Bossi of 247Sports isn't alone in tagging Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer as the clear frontrunner to become the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.

But Bossi took it one step further this week. The respected analyst suggested that the most heralded Boozer twin — son of former Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — might already be the premier prep talent despite being a month from his 15th birthday:

"Barring a change, it is hard to envision anybody other than Boozer holding the No. 1 spot when we do our first ranking of the class of 2025 after the summer...At this point, it isn't out of the question to ask whether or not he's the best player in high school regardless of class."

As Bossi noted, Cameron Boozer — named after Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium — stood out at the talent-rich Section 7 high school basketball tournament in Phoenix on Friday.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound projected five-star did it all at the event: draining shots from all distances, zooming by defenders with ease, controlling the glass, defending well at his position, and more.

Cameron Boozer's game and frame are more similar to his father's than his brother, 6-foot-3 crafty point guard Cayden Boozer.

However, both Boozer twins, who attend Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, hold extremely early Duke offers and figure to earn five-star ratings by the time it's all said and done.

Right now, the only other prospect on the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist is another projected five-star: small forward Cooper Flagg.

Considering they just finished their first year of high school, it's likely to be a while before they choose a destination at the next level.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.