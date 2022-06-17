For some reason, Gill St. Bernard's (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, the prize of the loaded 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class, appears to be losing steam in the hunt for the top overall ranking among rising high school seniors. Still, he ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

That's 67 spots higher than Cathedral (Ind.) sensation Xavier Booker, who seems to be one of only two undecided players in the class remaining on Duke's radar. The other is another recent offer recipient in Brewster (N.H.) three-star center JP Estrella (No. 167).

But Booker's stock has soared recently on several sites, which should soon boost his No. 70 composite ranking and four-star composite rating.

And on Friday, Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports explained why the 6-foot-11, 215-pound explosive big man is one of four players, in his eyes, who are in contention for the No. 1 ranking:

"He's been the biggest story of the spring and could be in just the infant stages of his emergence. His combination of size, length, mobility, athleticism, and touch makes him as naturally talented a prospect as there is in the class."

Finkelstein continued:

"He runs the floor with long and effortless bouncy strides, gets his head on the room, and shows flashes of shooting potential out to the arc. He has more untapped potential than anyone in the class...If the motor ramps up and he becomes more consistently impactful, he will be able to make a strong case for the top spot."

The other three Finkelstein mentioned are DJ Wagner (currently No. 1), UNC commit GG Jackson (No. 2), and Justin Edwards (No. 6).

A highly coveted Duke basketball recruiting target

The Blue Devils are hardly the only ones who have taken notice of Xavier Booker's dominance in various events over the past few months. No, he now holds offers from more than two dozen programs, including a growing number of powerhouses.

Booker recently told 247Sports that he plans to take official visits to Duke, Kansas, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. Plus, he made a return trip to Indiana this week.

While Booker said in the interview that he has thought about cutting his list of suitors, he noted that the abundance of new interest he's been receiving has dramatically complicated the task.

Imagine the number of programs he'll have to say no to should he snag the No. 1 ranking.

Duke has landed three 2023 commits in addition to Mackenzie Mgbako: five-star point guard Caleb Foster, five-star shooting guard Jared McCain, and five-star power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.