On Friday, ESPN national recruiting insider Paul Biancardi reported a handful of programs that are pursuing Sierra Canyon (Calif.) shooting guard LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny James, the namesake of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Biancardi did not mention Duke basketball as one of those in contention.

James, a four-star who ranks No. 43 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, seemed to draw interest from the Blue Devils in recent years, even as recently as July when first-year head coach Jon Scheyer attended one of his games at Peach Jam.

But while Duke may no longer be interested, there remains a chance the program will one day face James. Although his camp has kept the details of his recruitment a secret, Biancardi appears to think he's leaning toward college over the G League or other one-year professional options:

"There is a strong feeling [Bronny James] will take the college route...He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, among others."

Logic says that Biancardi would not hide the high-profile Duke basketball recruiting operation in the "among others" category if he had reason to believe the Blue Devils were even somewhat in the mix.

No room for Duke basketball to recruit Bronny James?

Duke's 2023 class is already stacked, featuring four five-star commits: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Sure, the Blue Devils' collection of rising high school seniors is likely a piece or two from completion. However, one glance at the above prizes suggests the missing pieces probably don't include Bronny James' position.

