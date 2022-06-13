On Monday, On3 updated its 2023 Top Basketball Recruits and expanded the list from 100 to 150 names. And the update wasn't too kind to the Duke basketball commits overall. The opposite is true, though, for their archrival Tar Heels.

UNC now stands atop the site's 2023 team rankings, one notch above Duke, despite having only two commits in tow thus far. Those future Tar Heels are five-star power forward GG Jackson and four-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher, No. 1 and No. 23, respectively.

One possible explanation for the Tar Heels appearing above the Blue Devils is the recent reclassification of Duke commit Tyrese Proctor, a five-star point guard from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, to the program's loaded 2022 haul.

Rankings of Duke basketball's four 2023 prizes

After debuting at No. 2 overall on the site's first batch of rankings for the class back in September, prized Blue Devil pledge Mackenzie Mgbako has tumbled to No. 15.

It's also worth noting that the versatile small forward out of Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) no longer boasts a five-star rating, at least not in On3's eyes. Only the top 12 prospects enjoy that distinction.

Mgbako's drop doesn't seem to jive with his recent highlights:

He still sits No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite — with five stars by his name — but that may change once it factors in On3's updates.

Meanwhile, future Duke point guard Caleb Foster, who ranked No. 9 in September and recently transferred from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) to Notre Dame High School (Calif.), now sits No. 38 among rising high school seniors (No. 16 on the 247Sports Composite).

As for Blue Devil pledge Jared McCain, who attends Centennial High School (Calif.), his On3 ranking has not changed much across the past nine months. The shooting guard started at No. 24 and is now No. 22 (No. 23 on the 247Sports Composite), with his rating remaining a four-star.

Finally, Windermere High School (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart, who was not a part of On3's top 50 in September, has soared to No. 18 overall (No. 11 on the 247Sports Composite).

In summary, Duke's four gems range from No. 15 to No. 38 on the updated On3 rankings. Jared McCain is the only one whose On3 ranking is higher — albeit by only one spot — than on the 247Sports Composite.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.