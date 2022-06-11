Pro Insight national recruiting insider Andrew Slater tweeted earlier this week that Beaumont United High School (Texas) shooting guard Wesley Yates "would like to hear" from the Duke basketball staff.

Duke is the only program that Slater pointed out in this respect. But he noted that Yates, who is "top 10 academically in his class" and is fresh off leading his school to a Texas 5A championship, has already earned offers from and visited Auburn, Baylor, Houston, LSU, and Stanford.

Plus, he plans to take official visits to Arizona and Gonzaga.

Yates is a shooting guard with a 6-foot-4, 200-pound sturdy frame that brings to mind 2021-22 one-and-done Blue Devil strongman Trevor Keels. He ranks No. 35 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and boasts a four-star rating.

But Yates' impressive showing at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas this week might be enough to secure him a fifth star and, quite possibly, Duke's undivided attention.

Dushawn London of 247Sports briefly described the skillset that earned Yates some shiny hardware at the event:

"The MVP of the top 50 game, four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates put points up in a hurry after getting hot from deep. Yates' tight handle, shot creation, and ability to heat up has him as one of the most highly coveted guards in the country."

Enough room on the Duke basketball offer sheet for Wesley Yates?

First-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have jumped out to a commanding early lead on the 2023 recruiting trail with five commitments in tow. All four, including a couple at or near Wesley Yates' position, are five-star prospects:

Point guard Caleb Foster

Shooting guard Jared McCain

Small forward Mackenzie Mgbako

Power forward Sean Stewart

As things stand, Duke's 2023 pursuits seem limited to two big men: five-star Xavier Booker and four-star JP Estrella. Both have received offers from the Blue Devils within the past few weeks.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.