Any recruit's listed height can vary by an inch or two from site to site. That said, prized 2022 Duke basketball signee Dariq Whitehead let one fan know this week that a three-inch discrepancy is just plain unacceptable in his eyes.

Whitehead, a sizzling playmaker from powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and garnered McDonald's All-American Game MVP hardware, adamantly tweeted that he's 6-foot-7 after seeing someone refer to him as only 6-foot-4:

A Duke basketball talent not constrained to one position

Yes, Dariq Whitehead could handle many perimeter duties for Duke next season. He has not objected to that assumption. Undoubtedly, he has proved more than competent in the backcourt for Montverde and in AAU action.

At the same time, though, the 17-year-old New Jersey native is taller than an average guard and enjoys a versatile skillset inside the arc. Therefore, Whitehead appears as a small forward on most sites.

But the Whitehead-at-the-two discussion is picking up steam in light of former Blue Devil shooting guard Trevor Keels' decision on Wednesday to keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his three years of remaining college eligibility.

Plus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the lightfooted Whitehead more than capably operate as the team's floor general whenever junior point guard Jeremy Roach gets a breather. And if he's being honest about his height, it's even conceivable that he could be a power forward in a small-ball lineup from time to time.

In a matter of weeks, Dariq Whitehead will move to Durham for summer school and bonding time alongside the five other members of the nation's top-ranked recruiting class. Shortly after their arrival, the program will likely release a roster, at which point we will discover all of the newbies' official listed heights as Blue Devils.

Those other five incoming Duke freshmen are five-star center Dereck Lively, three-star center Christian Reeves, five-star power forward Kyle Filipowski, five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, and four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt.

