On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon.

Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ranking of the 2024 class. He informed Slater that the NC State coaches, who extended him an offer in June, are consistently in contact. His offer sheet, now more than 20 deep, also includes the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Memphis, and Tennessee.

Here's a recent scouting report on Isaiah Evans from On3's Jamie Shaw:

"Isaiah Evans is a lengthy prospect, all arms and legs right now. He moves fluidly and is comfortable handling the ball in the open floor. He is good in the passing lanes; his length and anticipation help deflections...The jump shot comes across his face and is inconsistent...He has a lot of tools and a natural basketball IQ; he also competes and does a lot of the little things."

The Duke basketball staff has not landed a 2024 commit, but that could change on Saturday when four-star small forward Darren Harris announces his college decision.

Six other high school juniors hold offers from the Blue Devils: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

Harper will be in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night at Duke basketball's Countdown to Craziness.

