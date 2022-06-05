As the Xavier Booker stock soars, so too does the level of Duke basketball interest.

The Cathedral High School (Ind.) center, a 6-foot-11, 215-pound newly minted five-star, picked up a Blue Devil offer last week. That came just days after his name skyrocketed 74 spots to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Rankings.

For those not yet aware of what Booker's eye-popping repertoire is all about, take a look at the explosive spin move and posterizing slam that he tweeted on Saturday afternoon:

Booker's violent spring for his size sure drew the instant adoration of NBA-bound Duke small forward Wendell Moore:

Why Duke basketball could snag Xavier Booker

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is somewhat late to the ever-growing race. After all, Xavier Booker holds more than two dozen offers and has already taken official visits to Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas State, and Purdue.

Still, some evidence suggests the Blue Devils might be the instant favorite now that they have officially entered the mix.

One piece of such evidence is simple: Scheyer and his gang, who own the No. 1 classes on the 2022 and 2023 recruiting trails, are almost unbeatable these days once they zero in on a heralded prep.

And given the potential one-and-done status of Duke's top 2022 frontcourt signees, Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, a post presence of Booker's caliber is what the 2023 Blue Devil class still needs most.

Also, note that despite the relatively long wait for the Duke offer, Booker seemed to know weeks in advance that it was on its way. At the time, he expressed considerable excitement about his soon-to-be suitors when speaking to On3 recruiting insider Jamie Shaw:

"I am talking to Duke really heavy right now. They should come in and offer soon; at least, that is what I am hoping. I mean, it's Duke."

He has not specified a decision timeline. But Booker did tell Shaw what he's looking for in a college:

"I want to have a good relationship with the coaches and fit into the coaching style and how they play. The academics are important, too; I need to go somewhere they care about me and my grades."

Simply put, one could say that best describes Duke.

Following the announced move of five-star point guard Tyrese Proctor to the 2022 class on Thursday night, the Blue Devils' 2023 collection consists of four five-star commits: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Add in Xavier Booker, and voila: a formidable lineup on its own.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.