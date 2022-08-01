Last week, 2025 shooting guard Isiah Harwell told Andrew Slater of Pro Insight that he is hearing from the Duke basketball coaches in addition to their UNC basketball counterparts and Gonzaga.

Also, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 10 on the 2025 ESPN 25 and recently transferred to Wasatch Academy (Utah), noted that he hopes to visit all three of the above powerhouses.

Per 247Sports, Harwell already holds about a dozen offers, including from bluebloods Kansas and UCLA. But no ACC programs have entered the fray — yet.

A scouting report on Duke basketball recruiting prospect Isiah Harwell

Isiah Harwell plays for Utah Prospects on the Adidas grassroots circuit. And according to the following high praise from Eric Bossi of 247Sports, the rising sophomore from Idaho has quickly proved too advanced for his peers:

"After playing against others his age on the 15U level during the spring, Harwell stepped up to the 17U level in July and was right at home against older players. He is a natural wing who can put the ball on the deck and create, hit jumpers, and he's got athleticism in transition."

Bossi summarized his assessment:

"He makes the game look easy and is most assuredly going to be among the most highly ranked players in the class of 2025 when we debut our first ranking of the class."

As only a freshman last season, Isiah Harwell averaged roughly 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game for a Century High School squad that reached the 4A District 5 finals in Idaho.

Thus far, Duke's 2025 wishlist consists of only three prospects, all ranking inside the top 25 on the 2025 ESPN 25: power forward Cameron Boozer (No. 1), small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 3), and point guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24).

The Blue Devils, owners of the top-ranked haul on the 2023 recruiting trail, have yet to land a commitment from a 2025 or 2024 target.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.