Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change.

Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:

"I would say I've developed the best relationship with Texas Tech, Rutgers, Indiana, and Duke. They all reach out to me regularly. I am looking to set a visit with those four and maybe a California school."

Harper, who ranks No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is the son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, only recently began talking to the staff from Durham.

But judging by what he said to Shaw about the Blue Devils specifically, it looks as though first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang have already made a strong impression on the rising high school junior:

"The care they give you really sticks out. They give you love and support at all times. They're going to call you and check up on you."

A potential Duke basketball package deal

Interestingly, Duke's interest in Dylan Harper may end up helping the program's pursuit of the No. 1 prospect on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Naas Cunningham, a small forward from New Jersey who landed a Blue Devil offer in January.

Here's what Harper told Jamie Shaw about potentially teaming up with Cunningham at the next level:

"I've been talking with Naas Cunningham about going to school together. I think he's a great wing, he doesn't beg for the ball, and you're going to find him every game because he is always in the right spot."

Jon Scheyer has not yet reeled in any commitments from 2024 talents. Five players in the class have offers from the Blue Devils: Naas Cunningham, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

.