In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future.

Some eight months later, it looks as though the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star got his wish, albeit without any word of a Blue Devil offer in his hands thus far.

Offer or not, Harper told Sam Lance of Zagsblog this week that Duke is one of four schools "recruiting him the hardest" at this juncture. Indiana, Rutgers, and Texas Tech are the other three he mentioned.

It's worth pointing out that first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer showed up to watch one of his games at the Nike EYBL Session 4 in Kansas City over the weekend.

RELATED: Five-star 2024 prep wants to visit rival bluebloods

And here's what Harper, who is the son of former five-time NBA champion guard Ron Harper and younger brother of recent Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., noted to Zagsblog about the sudden spark in Duke's interest:

"I just started talking to them, but I can tell they are loving. Their goal is to win, and the leaders have everything you need as a player."

A scouting report on Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper sits only No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. But that's six spots higher than his original ranking there, so it seems his stock may be on the rise.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports implied as much in his article on Monday following Harper's sterling displays in Kansas City:

"Harper is a physical and skilled guard who looks like he is on a one-way path toward becoming a big-time prospect...He is trending way up, proving to be one of the very best guards in the class, and will be in the conversation for five-star status after the summer."

Bossi continued:

"Harper makes high-level reads out of ball screens, can score at the rim and from deep, and is a tremendous competitor who likes to play with some physicality."

Although the Blue Devils have delivered only four 2024 offers to date, the list of potential targets is growing as Jon Scheyer attempts to duplicate his success from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting trails (he owns the country's top-ranked hauls in both of those cycles).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.