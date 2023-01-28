On Wednesday night, UNC basketball signee Simeon Wilcher led the charge down the stretch for Roselle Catholic (N.J.) in the team's 68-60 home win over fellow New Jersey prep powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, featuring prime 2024 Duke basketball target Dylan Harper.

RELATED: List of every recruit holding a Duke offer

After trailing by three with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Wilcher scored 11 straight points. And Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with his seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

But Wilcher's teammate, 2023 Duke basketball signee Mackenzie Mgbako, compiled a stat line that offers further evidence of the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward's elite versatility. He tallied 10 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Check out Mgbako's explosive athleticism and smooth stroke in the following sequence:

Not only did the 18-year-old five-star prevent an assist for Harper by coming up with the emphatic block in transition, but he also drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key a few seconds later.

Mackenzie Mgbako, who committed to the Blue Devils in April and signed his national letter of intent in November, is the highest-ranked member of the five-deep Duke class at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and one of three who became McDonald's All-American selections on Tuesday.

RELATED: List of Duke's all-time McDonald's All-Americans

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.