The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more.

One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School (N.C.) to Lexington High School (S.C.). According to a tweet from 24/7 High School Hoops on Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound junior said Duke is now among the bunch "reaching out the most."

The other schools he mentioned are Appalachian State, Charleston, Clemson, Kansas, Richmond, South Carolina, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Although Jaxon Prunty boasts only a three-star rating and ranks No. 173 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, the Blue Devils have been relatively successful in recent years at developing less-heralded talents in the backcourt (see: Jordan Goldwire, Jaylen Blakes).

A few months ago at the John Lucas Be Elite Invitational in Houston, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins noted that Prunty had "one of the highest ceilings in the camp" and offered the following brief assessment of the lengthy perimeter weapon's growing repertoire:

"He has a lot of tools in the toolbox and a solid foundational skillset to build from. Prunty knows the importance of being vocal and played the game with a great sense of urgency."

The 24/7 High School Hoops tweet pointed out that Prunty is "an excellent two-way player" with "MAJOR UPSIDE." That suggests his defense is already formidable.

With that in mind, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang might view Jaxon Prunty as a possible long-term project, perhaps in the mold of Jordan Goldwire and Jaylen Blakes. On the other hand, his stock still has time to rise beyond that of Goldwire and Blakes as preps.

