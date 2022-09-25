Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to this weekend on Tobacco Road.

Slater reported that Harwell picked up an offer from the Tar Heels during his trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday and will be in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils on Sunday.

Isiah Harwell is a versatile five-star with a sturdier frame than most other heralded 15-year-old wings. He ranks No. 6 overall on the 2025 Rivals150.

It's worth noting that Harwell is the first player in the 2025 class to reel in a UNC basketball offer and, per Inside Carolina's Sherrell McMillan, the youngest recruit to receive one since Hubert Davis assumed the Tar Heel reins last year.

As for first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, they've noticeably ramped up their efforts on the 2025 trail in the weeks since the open recruiting period began. But they haven't officially added any more sophomores to their wishlist this month.

There's no telling if the Blue Devils will follow their rival's lead with an offer to Isiah Harwell on Sunday.

In May, the Duke basketball staff extended offers to a trio who remain the program's only 2025 targets: four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, and five-star power forward Cameron Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.