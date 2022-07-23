Six of the past 19 Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year awards have gone to prospects who committed to the Duke basketball program. The winners include incoming Blue Devil freshman shooting guard Jaden Schutt, not to mention first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who took home the hardware twice.

With that in mind, it's no surprise Scheyer & Co. extended an offer on Friday to St. Rita (Ill.) rising junior James Brown. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound center from Chicago ranks No. 27 overall — nearing five-star territory — and No. 1 among preps from his state on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Brown tweeted the news of his Duke offer late Friday night:

Last week, Brown told On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton that he had a handful of "dream schools" as a kid. That list consists of Duke, Ohio State, UCLA, and UNC.

Pairing that tidbit with Duke's success over the years in snagging elite recruits from in and around Chicagoland, one would think the Blue Devils should be among the frontrunners for Brown's services.

Per 247Sports, UCLA is now the only "dream school" that has yet to officially enter the mix for Brown. He holds 26 offers and counting.

A brief look at new Duke basketball recruiting target James Brown

Joe Tipton recently provided the following assessment of James Brown:

"Brown is skilled and intelligent with great hands. He runs the floor well at 6-foot-10 and is definitely a name to keep tabs on in the 2024 class."

His highlights reveal a ferocious finisher and gifted rebounder with a smooth mid-range jumper to boot:

He joins four others from his class with a Duke offer in hand. They are five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, and four-star small forward Darren Harris; all four remain undecided on their plans after high school.

RELATED: Five-star guard wants to visit rival bluebloods

As the only center on that wishlist, James Brown is now likely near the center of Jon Scheyer's radar.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.