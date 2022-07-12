Now that Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson ranks No. 1 in the 2024 class, at least in the eyes of the On3 scouts, there's no doubt he could go pretty much anywhere he wants after high school. For now, though, the prime Duke basketball target is looking at schools he'd like to visit soon.

And while shining at the Nike EYBL Session 4 in Kansas City over the weekend — he scored 24 points and shot 4-for-6 from three in a game that Blue Devil assistants attended — Johnson told Joe Tipton of On3 that, for now, he has two particular visits in mind: to Duke and Kentucky.

However, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound five-star said he has not yet scheduled dates to check out the powerhouse recruiting rivals in person.

He's already taken unofficial visits to Baylor and Texas.

Others in the mix for Duke basketball recruiting target Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson is a lengthy, electric playmaker and smooth sharpshooter who already holds 16 offers, per 247Sports, including from Duke, Kentucky, and UNC.

During his chat with Tipton, Johnson listed Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Duke, LSU, Florida State, Kentucky, Texas, and others as the programs he hears from the most these days.

While his recruitment seems to pick up every time he picks up a basketball, Johnson has neither named finalists nor given any indication of a timeline for his decision.

Duke's 2024 wishlist has yet to produce a commitment. The Blue Devils' offer sheet consists of Tre Johnson plus three heralded small forwards: five-star Naas Cunningham, five-star Bryson Tucker, and four-star Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.