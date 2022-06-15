The Duke basketball coaches, who own the top-ranked hauls on the 2022 and 2023 recruiting trails, now have offers out to three of the top five prospects on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Lake Highlands High School (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound five-star playmaker who ranks No. 3 overall, became the latest recipient on Wednesday. He announced the news via Twitter, giving a shoutout to first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and first-year Duke assistant Jai Lucas:

Top ranking in sight for the Duke basketball recruiting target

Last season, Tre Johnson averaged 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds as a beyond-his-years high school sophomore.

In late March, Johnson drew the following assessment and discussion of a potential No. 1 ranking from Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy:

"Johnson has aspirations when it comes to seizing the No. 1 spot, and he's making his case...Johnson's athleticism and shooting stroke will keep him in the hunt for the top spot...He might have a chance to seize the top spot down the road if he improves his ball-handling and adds muscle."

He has a self-reported 37-inch vertical leap and 6-foot-8 wingspan.

And Johnson now holds more than a dozen offers. But the Blue Devils are the first official suitors from the ACC.

The other two top-five 2024 prospects with a Duke offer in hand are five-star small forward Naas Cunningham (No. 1) and five-star small forward Bryson Tucker (No. 5).

Jon Scheyer and his crew have not yet reeled in a commitment from the class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.