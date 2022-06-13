Remember that Mark Williams, a projected mid-first-round pick at the June 23 NBA Draft, was once a five-star prep who transferred to perennial powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) as a senior. Then as a two-year Duke basketball player, he enjoyed noticeable growth in his game — again, see his draft projection — and a Final Four run.

Now, one would think Williams' lofty status could help Duke's chances to land former Mount Saint Joseph (Md.) small forward Bryson Tucker, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and received an offer from the Blue Devils in early March.

According to a tweet over the weekend from Joe Tipton of On3, Tucker's father, former George Mason standout big man Byron Tucker, said the 6-foot-6, 180-pound five-star will enroll at IMG for his junior year.

As a mere high school sophomore last season, Tucker starred for a title-winning Mount Saint Joseph squad (33-6 overall record). He put his length, athleticism, and swagger on full display, averaging 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Where things stand in Duke basketball's Bryson Tucker pursuit

In an April chat with Pro Insight, Bryson Tucker noted that he doesn't have a dream school. But he did speak briefly about the significance of adding Duke to his offer sheet:

"It was big. It's a big accomplishment because, you know, they are one of the bluebloods. So yeah, it was a lot."

When Pro Insight asked Tucker where he sees himself in five years — outside of the NBA — he provided the following simple response:

"In college."

Interesting. In five years, Tucker would be a junior at whichever school he chooses. Of course, it's almost unheard of these days for a top-five recruit to remain in college for multiple seasons. Still, that was his answer.

Tucker currently boasts nine offers, per 247Sports, including the one from the Blue Devils and two more of the ACC variety: Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. He has neither revealed a timeline for his recruitment nor named the top contenders for his services.

The 2024 recruiting arena should heat up on Wednesday when college coaches can begin contacting rising high school juniors directly.

First-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang have already entered the fray for three 2024 prospects but don't yet hold a commitment. The list of targets consists of Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.