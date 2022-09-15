Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season.

Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at Montverde for his sophomore year.

But according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, coaches from Durham will be at Montverde on Monday to visit five-star power forward Asa Newell.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound lefty, who ranks No. 1 at his position and No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, holds only about a dozen offers. However, given Newell's lofty ranking and a lengthy frame that screams NBA potential, that number should multiply soon.

Although the Blue Devils' interest in Asa Newell appears to be in its infancy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see their trip to Montverde lead to an offer. After all, head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have yet to enter the fray for any power forwards among current high school juniors.

Earlier this week, Duke's 2024 offer sheet expanded to seven names with the addition of Sage Hill (Calif.) five-star small forward Carter Bryant, a few days after the entire staff traveled across the country to visit him.

The other six are Don Bosco (N.J.) five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, Lake Highlands (Texas) five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, IMG (Fla.) five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, Paul VI (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, and St. Rita (Ill.) four-star center James Brown.

Duke's 2024 recruiting efforts have yet to yield a commitment. That said, it's worth noting that none of the Blue Devil targets have committed elsewhere.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.