Duke basketball: Electric recruit doing homework on Blue Devils

Potential Duke basketball recruiting target Dorian Jones (Jeff Lange-USA TODAY Sports)

Another promising 2025 prep sounds like a real Duke basketball fan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Richmond Heights High School (Ohio) shooting guard Dorian Jones is hoping to receive interest from the Duke basketball recruiters, according to his recent chat with Travis Branham of 247Sports.

But it doesn't end there. No, after Branham asked Jones to name one school he'd like to hear from, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound stock-rising sophomore said he has already gone as far as researching the academic offerings in Durham:

"Duke. I like their program and their coaching staff. I have been looking into their program, and they have the major I want to major in, and they have a lot of successful athletes that want to come out of Duke."

Assessing potential Duke basketball recruiting target Dorian Jones

Dorian Jones does not appear on any major sites' 2025 rankings. However, it's important to note that Rivals and ESPN are the only ones that have released rankings for the class, consisting of only 40 and 25 names, respectively.

And Branham implied that Jones will appear on 247Sports' initial 2025 rankings when they come out in a few weeks.

Furthermore, two weeks ago, Michael Roth of Prep Hoops referred to the long-limbed, speedy sharpshooter as the second-best prospect in his class from Ohio "after helping Richmond Heights win a state title and impressing for All Ohio Red" (on the Nike EYBL circuit).

The premier 2025 prep in Ohio is Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy combo guard Darryn Peterson, who sits No. 4 overall on the 2025 ESPN 25 and drew a couple of Duke basketball coaches to one of his EYBL games in June.

Thus far, Duke's 2025 offer sheet features only the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, who attend Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.), plus Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Cooper Flagg.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

