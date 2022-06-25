Brewster (N.H.) four-star small forward Taylor Bowen and his former teammate, five-star small forward Matas Buzelis, picked up Duke basketball offers back in October. And for months afterward, both 2023 sensations frequently spoke about the Blue Devils' continued interest.

But as the 2023 Duke class grew, especially with two five-star forwards on board, chatter about Bowen or Buzelis potentially joining "The Brotherhood" died down.

Buzelis dropped the Blue Devils from contention earlier this month, then announced earlier this week that he's choosing the G League Ignite over the college route.

And on Saturday, Bowen revealed his destination after high school: Florida State. That was the anticipated move in the eyes of insiders the past few days.

However, the 6-foot-9, 195-pound playmaker, who ranks No. 31 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, did place Duke among his six finalists.

Outside of Florida State and Duke, Bowen's list included Iowa, LSU, Providence, and Vermont.

Remaining 2023 Duke basketball recruiting targets

Duke's 2023 offer sheet now seems to include only two active pursuits. Those undecided prospects are big men: Cathedral (Ind.) five-star center Xavier Booker and Brewster (N.H.) four-star center JP Estrella.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils boast the top spot on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings. They have four five-star pledges in tow: Notre Dame (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain, Gill St. Bernard's (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and Windermere (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.