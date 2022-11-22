Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month.

That all points to his unwavering allegiance to first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Now, Foster continues to show up in Durham, where he's visited at least a handful of times, suggesting the 6-foot-5, 190-pound silky playmaker is doing his best to familiarize himself with his future stomping grounds further.

He took an official visit just before committing to the program as a junior. He did so again in September, returned for Countdown to Craziness in October alongside a few other members of Duke's haul, and was back in the stands behind the Blue Devil bench once more on Monday night for the team's 74-57 home win over Bellarmine.

Caleb Foster, who ranks No. 3 among point guards and No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sat beside Duke basketball general manager Rachel Baker. They watched No. 8 Duke (4-1, 0-0 ACC) shoot 14-for-35 from deep, finishing with 18 assists and only eight turnovers, in knocking off the visiting Knights (2-3, 0-0 ASUN).

During a media timeout late in the second half, the Cameron Crazies chanted an invite for the five-star talent to join them for the remainder of the game on the opposite side of the court. He didn't respond to their request. Maybe he didn't hear them. Perhaps he was too consumed in absorbing all the positive energy around the Duke bench.

After all, each of the nine Blue Devils who played made at least one shot from the field. All but one dished out at least one assist.

In other words, Caleb Foster received a blueprint of an admirable Blue Devil team effort. That experience, not to mention all his previous visits, can't hurt when he moves to Durham next summer.

"Caleb was our first commit in this class, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Duke," Scheyer said last week after all five 2023 Duke basketball commits had made their pledges official with a national letter of intent. "A true point guard that really knows how to play, Caleb is a dual threat that can score in the paint, shoot, and create for others. He's got a toughness to his game."

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.