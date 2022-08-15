Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson.

Meanwhile, signs say Jackson may be trending toward Kentucky, with Oregon, UCLA, and UNC perhaps not too far behind.

Even so, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound electric five-star recently informed Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf that Duke is in contention to host him as one of the five allotted official visits for his junior year.

According to Graf, six schools are in this position, the other five being Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA, and UNC. He suggested that Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA, and UNC should like their chances the most to host Jackson and that Duke is probably battling Kansas for the other official visit in his junior year.

Speaking of his junior year, though, Ian Jackson told Graf that the upcoming academic year could, in effect, be his senior year, for he hasn't ruled out a reclassification to 2023:

"It depends on what I feel like would be the best for me. I don't want to rush into anything, but if I feel like my game is there and ready for the collegiate level and I could thrive, then that's what I could do. If I feel like there are more things to improve and become better at, then I'll take my time and play out my years in high school."

Duke's top-ranked 2023 collection already features four five-star commits, including one at Ian Jackson's position in Centennial (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain.

As for the 2024 trail, the Blue Devils haven't yet landed their first prize.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.