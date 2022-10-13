Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's reason to think they may survive his cut.

Flowers, a silky perimeter talent who ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has repeatedly mentioned the continued interest from the Blue Devils. And he's noted that Duke was his "dream school" as a child.

"I think they're trying to just feel me out," Flowers said to On3's Joe Tipton about the Duke basketball staff last week. "They've watched me play a whole lot, all summer and at Huntington Prep last year. It's the Brotherhood...It's a great program. Guys like Jayson Tatum, Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett; they've had a lot of great players come out of there in my type of mold."

In September, Flowers told SI.com's Jason Jordan that he might make an exception to his list's offers-only requirement for a program like Duke.

"I'd like all of the schools on my list to be offers," he said. "But I'm open if I know the offer is probably coming, and you make that clear to me. I might do that with, like, one school, but that's it."

With at least 30 reported offers, including one from UNC, Trentyn Flowers boasts a considerably deep list of suitors. So it makes sense that he would want to give his phone a break by eliminating roughly 20 of them from contention before his junior season begins.

Duke's 2024 offer sheet consists of seven names:

Five-star combo guard Dylan Harper

Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson

Five-star small forward Naas Cunningham

Five-star small forward Bryson Tucker

Five-star small forward Carter Bryant

Four-star small forward Darren Harris

Four-star center James Brown

RELATED: Blue Devils could soon catch fire on 2024 recruiting trail

Notice most of those recruits play at or near Flowers' position. While none of Duke's targets have committed to first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, none have committed elsewhere or put out a list that doesn't include the Blue Devils.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.