The elite 2024 wing will rack up the frequent flyer miles over the next month and a half of official college visits.

It’s not that Trentyn Flowers needs an offer—he’s put in the work to warrant one.

So to the colleges interested in the 6'7" wing but have yet to shoot your shot, it would behoove you to make haste.

“I’d really like to cut my list down to get it to a more workable number by early October,” Flowers says. “I’d like all of the schools on my list to be offers, but I’m open if I know the offer is probably coming and you make that clear to me. I might do that with, like, one school, but that’s it.”

Flowers, a junior, has certainly created the résumé to chart his own path. This summer, Flowers averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists a game in the Nike EYBL, which is widely regarded as the toughest summer circuit in the country.

“I came into the summer with a chip on my shoulder in a way,” Flowers says. “I knew what I could do, and in every game, I just went out and focused on that. I blocked out everything else.”

The tunnel vision created a devastating scenario for the opposition.

At his size, Flowers is a matchup nightmare because of his ability to create off the dribble and score on all three levels. He has a keen eye as a playmaker and a feisty motor with length, which enables him to guard multiple positions on the floor.

That combination of production and profile has everyone from Kentucky to Duke, Texas, Oregon and Kansas, among many others, applying the full-court recruitment press.

Flowers is in the process of scheduling official visits to Oregon, Kansas and Georgia State, and also plans to take unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.

“I’ve been talking to Duke for a while now, and I’ve been talking to North Carolina since the Chick-fil-A Classic last December,” says Flowers, whose latest offers came from North Carolina, Louisville and Florida State this week. “I’ve got a great relationship with Coach [Hubert] Davis and Coach [Sean] May at UNC. They’ve been really high on me and been to a lot of my games. Duke has been in touch consistently, and I’ve been talking to Coach Orlando [Antigua] at Kentucky, too, so I’m just staying open and seeing where things go. It’s all about where I can elevate my game; that’s the most important thing for me.”

Flowers proved he was one of the top wings in the 2024 class this summer. Under Armour/Elite 24

To that end, Flowers announced he was transferring from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) last week. The Goats finished No. 13 overall in the final SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national basketball rankings last season and arguably boast an even more talented squad this year—especially with Flowers in the mix.

Combine Academy coach Mike Wright said he thinks Flowers “is the best offensive player in the class of 2024.”

“There is nothing he can’t do on the offensive side of the ball while maintaining efficiency,” Wright says. “When it comes to his defense, he doesn’t back down from the challenge. He plays with a high motor and rebounds the ball very well. His frame will continue to fill out, and that’s when everything will come together. I believe you will hear the name Trentyn Flowers for a long time.”

As for the college coaches hoping that name rings out in their respective arena, Flowers said he’s committed to picking the school he feels is tailor-made for him while acknowledging the cliché to make “right fit” the No. 1 determining factor.

“For me, whoever is rocking with me, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them on my list when I cut it down to 13 on October 13,” Flowers says. “It’s all fair game right now with me. I don’t know if I’ll be as traditional as everybody thinks. A lot of people are trying to predict my top schools but, at the end of the day, it’s a mystery and it’s gonna be very unique. It’s not about the name on the jersey with me; it’s about how my game works with what they do.

“If that’s a big school, cool. If not, I’m excited to go to a smaller school, too. At the end of the day, trust me, I’m going where it’s a perfect fit.”

