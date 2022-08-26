On Thursday, Gray Academy (S.C.) shooting guard Treyvon Maddox debuted at No. 29 overall on Rivals' 2025 rankings. Hours later, his head coach, Dion Bethea, tweeted that the Duke basketball recruiters are the latest to inquire about the 6-foot-7 explosive four-star.

There's no word yet, though, of Maddox holding a Duke offer.

Presently, Rivals reports only an offer from South Florida in the Florida native's hands. But judging by his new ranking and reported interest from the Blue Devils, one would think that many more suitors from across the country are sure to enter his recruitment.

A scouting report on potential Duke basketball recruiting target Treyvon Maddox

In March, On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw forecasted Treyvon Maddox's stock rise with the following assessment:

"Treyvon Maddox is a lengthy wing with special natural athleticism. He is an above-the-rim athlete in traffic, hunting put-back dunks. He has a good wing handle, can get downhill, and finish plays in the paint. Maddox is the son of a coach and his frame and build is impressive. The jump shot will have to continue improving and working with his flexibility, but the upside is to become a national-level prospect."

While it's still early in the 2025 cycle, the Blue Devils have already targeted three prospects via offers: five-star power forward Cameron Boozer (ranks No. 1 overall, per Rivals), five-star small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 2), and four-star point guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24).

