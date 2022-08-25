Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer has long been the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. However, until this week, ESPN was the only major outlet that ranked the top players in the class.

So there was no second opinion — at least not in the form of a published ranking — as to whether the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward deserves the "consensus No. 1" tag.

Well, count the scouts at Rivals in the now-group of those who believe he does. They revealed their first 2025 rankings on Thursday, stacking up the top 40, and Boozer sits atop the list, one notch ahead of another prospect holding an oh-so-early Blue Devil offer in Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg.

Boozer is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, a two-time NBA All-Star power forward. His twin brother and teammate is the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, who also ended up in the same spot as on the 2025 ESPN25: at No. 24 overall.

And Flagg, who ranks one spot higher in Rivals' eyes than his No. 3 ranking on the 2025 ESPN25, has noted on several occasions that he grew up a big fan of the Duke basketball program.

In summary, Duke's three-deep 2025 offer sheet consists purely of "consensus top 25" prospects at this juncture, and all three either have Blue Devil in their bloodlines or Blue Devil in their childhood fandom.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.