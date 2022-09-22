Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer rarely loses a recruiting battle these days after employing a fullcourt press for a coveted prep, but he has yet to reel in a win on the 2024 trail. On that note, keep an eye on the Blue Devils in the Darren Harris sweepstakes.

Earlier this month, Scheyer sent assistant Chris Carrawell to check in on the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star small forward at his Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), which produced the pieces of last season's most frequent Duke starting backcourt in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

Then Scheyer showed up to see Harris on Wednesday, per Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten. And later in the day, Harris informed Weingarten that, while Scheyer was in town, he finalized plans for an official visit to Duke for Oct. 14-16, the weekend before Countdown to Craziness.

Darren Harris, a Grade A sharpshooter and high-IQ prospect who ranks No. 51 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, recently told On3's Jamie Shaw that Duke, Maryland, and Pitt are the schools he hears from the most.

He visited Maryland last week, and in addition to the trip to Durham, he plans to check out Pitt but has not specified dates for that visit.

Although Harris spoke highly of all three of his most active suitors during his chat with Shaw, his thoughts on Duke suggest an unmatched level of trust in what the program has to offer:

"The Brotherhood is big with them. They have a good relationship with my school, Paul VI. The whole backcourt last year was Paul VI. They always talk to me about the family atmosphere; it's hard to beat Duke from that aspect."

However, Harris made sure to point out to Shaw that it isn't a done deal with the Blue Devils just yet:

"A lot of people think my recruitment is shut down because of the Duke offer. That isn't it. I'm still open and just looking to see what the best option for me is."

While the trip in a few weeks will mark Darren Harris' first official visit to Duke, it won't be the first time he's been on the campus. He was in Cameron Indoor Stadium twice last season, watching the Blue Devils beat Campbell in November and Florida State in February; the latter coincided with the announcement of his Duke basketball offer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.