Despite sitting No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was not one of the three Duke basketball signees among the 24 high school seniors who became celebrated McDonald's All-American Game selections on Tuesday.

The three future Blue Devils who will be on the court at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28 are Centennial High School (Calif.) five-star combo guard Jared McCain (ranks No. 15), Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 7), and Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart (No. 13).

Mgbako and Stewart are East teammates, while McCain is the only Blue Devil for the West squad.

They push Duke's all-time count of McDonald's All-Americans to 91, the most for any program. And this marks the Blue Devils' 39th year in a row with at least one, also a record.

However, immediately after the East and West rosters became public, Duke basketball faithful and others began pointing out on social media that you can't look at Foster's snub without also noticing the following:

The West team's backcourt includes Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) combo guard Bronny James, an uncommitted four-star who ranks only No. 33 in the class but is the oldest son of active NBA superstar LeBron James. It's the 20th anniversary of LeBron James' 2003 McDonald's All-American Game MVP performance in Cleveland. TV ratings matter.

So it's no surprise James earned the honor over Foster and a handful of other guards boasting a higher ranking.

Even so, national recruiting experts who published lists of snubs put Foster's name at or near the top.

Foster's mother, Yvonne Foster, expressed her astonishment at her son's snub on Twitter but noted that their eyes are locked on the smooth playmaker's future in Durham:

Meanwhile, the other future Blue Devil who did not land on a roster for the premier prep showcase is Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four prospect. He recently jumped six spots to No. 20 overall and regained the fifth star in his rating.

But unlike Caleb Foster, he wasn't snubbed.

No, when Power transferred to Worcester after two years at St. John's High School (Mass.), the then-16-year-old reclassified from 2022 to 2023, making him ineligible for a McDonald's All-American invite as a fifth-year senior. The same rule excluded current Duke basketball freshman forward Kyle Filipowski from consideration last year.

