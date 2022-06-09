Jahlil Okafor. Jabari Parker. Sean Dockery. Corey Maggette. Chris Collins. DJ Steward. Jaden Schutt. Those are just some of the many Duke basketball names from the Chicagoland area over the years.

Also, that collection includes the now-retired 42-year Blue Devil head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, plus the program's first-year chief, former Duke guard Jon Scheyer.

ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer extends an offer to a stretch big

Nowadays, St. Rita of Cascia High School (Chicago) center James Brown is hearing from the staff in Durham, according to a tweet on Wednesday night from Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater.

Another 2024 Duke basketball recruiting offer to come?

James Brown, who ranks No. 27 overall and No. 1 among Illinois prospects on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is a 6-foot-9, 210-pound fierce big man (the guy wearing the goggles in the video below). He's on the verge of a five-star rating and holds about a dozen offers, but the list of suitors includes only one ACC school, Notre Dame.

Perhaps Duke will be the second from its conference to enter the fray for Brown.

His stock appears on the rise, considering he earned a spot in this week's Pangos All-American Camp Top 30 Cream of the Crop showcase, a mix of 2023 and 2024 talents.

Here's a recent assessment of Brown's game from On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw:

"Brown plays with an air of confidence. [He] has touch and is a pick-and-pop threat out to 18 feet. He can finish with both hands, around the basket, in traffic."

Shaw continued:

"He will need to continue getting stronger, adding athleticism to his game, but there are some archetype shades of [Indiana Pacers big man Jalen 'Stix' Smith] at the same stage. Watch as he continues to develop..."

At this early stage on the 2024 trail, Scheyer and his cohorts don't yet boast a commitment but have offers on the table to three recruits. All three are small forwards: five-star Naas Cunningham, five-star Bryson Tucker, and four-star Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.