The Duke basketball recruiters often host heralded preps the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness, the program's annual introduction to the squad and celebration of all things Blue Devils.

This year looks no different.

On Monday, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown, who ranks No. 31 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, informed On3 recruiting insider Joe Tipton of the dates for his trip to Durham.

Brown will be in town Oct. 20-22, per Tipton. Countdown to Craziness takes place on Oct. 21, days after preseason practices officially begin.

Other visits and notes for Duke basketball recruiting target James Brown

Last week, the 6-foot-10, 210-pound lively four-star revealed the dates of his other four official visits for his junior year.

He'll be at Missouri on Oct. 1, Michigan State on Oct. 7-9, and UNC on Oct. 15 before checking out the Blue Devil experience in person. Then Brown will check out Illinois for his last visit on Nov. 4-6.

In a recent interview with Tipton, Brown listed Duke and UNC among the "dream schools" he had as a kid.

James Brown is one of six in his class who hold an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer.

The others are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.