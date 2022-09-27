Three 2025 preps hold Duke basketball recruiting offers. And all three sit in the top 15 among their peers, at least in the eyes of On3, which revealed its first ranking of the class on Monday.

The top two prospects in the cycle, per On3, are prime Blue Devil targets in Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg and Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, respectively.

Thus far, the other two primary recruiting sites to have released 2025 rankings, ESPN and Rivals, have Boozer at No. 1 and Flagg at No. 2.

On3's Jamie Shaw pointed out that, although he sees it the other way around, he foresees the top-spot battle between Flagg and Boozer carrying on for quite some time:

"This is more of a '1a' and '1b' situation than it is a one and two deal; however, rankings deal in absolutes. While Cooper Flagg got the No. 1 spot on the inaugural list, as I mentioned above, we do not expect this conversation to end any time soon."

As for the other sophomore on the Blue Devil wishlist, four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, he is the other twin son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. On3 slots Cayden Boozer, a teammate to brother Cameron Boozer, at No. 15 overall, several spots higher than ESPN or Rivals puts him.

No. 3 on On3's list is Wasatch Academy (Utah) five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell. He received an offer from UNC during an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill on Saturday before checking out the Blue Devils in person on Sunday.

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who compiled the nation's top-ranked 2022 class and currently sit at No. 1 on the 2023 trail, have yet to land a commitment from a 2024 or 2025 recruit.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.