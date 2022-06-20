Months ago, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) point guard Elliot Cadeau told Joe Tipton of On3 that he has a dream school: Texas Tech. But that hasn't stopped bluebloods from expressing interest, including the Duke basketball program.

ALSO READ: Son of a Duke great may be world's premier prep prospect

According to Pro Insight national recruiting insider Andrew Slater, Cadeau had a scheduled call with the Blue Devil staff on Thursday, the day after college coaches could begin contacting 2024 recruits directly.

Potential Duke basketball recruiting target Elliot Cadeau

There's no word of an offer to Elliot Cadeau from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang, yet the self-titled "pass-first point guard" appears deserving of one.

Cadeau, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound five-star, ranks No. 7 overall and No. 1 at his position on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Here's the high praise that On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw gave him in February:

"Point guards need to be fearless, and 6-foot-1 Elliot Cadeau is fearless. [He] has a crafty handle with a quick first step that helps him create opportunities in the paint. He has a burst of explosion at the rim and can make shots from each level on the floor. Cadeau will be in the conversation as the top 2024 point guard."

Scheyer owns the top-ranked collections in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting arenas but has zero 2024 pledges. However, his offer sheet has grown to four: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Notice the absence of point guards on that list. Keep an eye on Cadeau.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.