Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead.

Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to the prep juggernaut, winner of a record six GEICO Nationals titles.

The 6-foot-8 physical power forward, who recently jumped one spot to No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, announced his move from Windermere High School (Fla.) to Montverde on Thursday.

Stewart's news comes three days after fellow 2023 Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako, a five-star small forward who ranks No. 2 in the country, revealed his transfer from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) to powerhouse Roselle Catholic (N.J.).

A Duke basketball behind-the-scenes recruiting opportunity

This season, Sean Stewart will be a senior at Montverde and a teammate to a heralded Duke basketball recruiting target on the 2025 trail in five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, a beyond-his-years talent who ranks No. 3 overall on the 2025 ESPN 25.

Flagg has noted on several occasions that he grew up a fan of the Blue Devils. However, childhood fandoms don't always translate into commitments.

But it shouldn't hurt Duke's chances to have Stewart helping to play "Capture the Flagg" by staying in the phenom's ear about the Blue Devils every chance he gets.

Sean Stewart is part of a four-deep Duke haul that ranks No. 1 on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings. The other members of the versatile group are Mackenzie Mgbako, five-star point guard Caleb Foster, and five-star shooting guard Jared McCain.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.