Some refer to Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Cooper Flagg as the nation's premier prep regardless of class. And that's saying something, considering the early Duke basketball recruiting target, who received his offer from the Blue Devils in May, is fresh off his first year of high school.

Jamie Shaw of On3 is one of those analysts who has put the "No. 1" tag on Flagg. Per Shaw's recap of Monday's Peach Jam action in North Augusta, S.C., the unbelievably advanced talent further cemented the claim by turning in the day's best overall performance:

"It was as smooth a 29-point, 12-rebound, 8-block performance as one could have. While the blocks were very loud and in your face, the rest of the game was simply within the flow."

Shaw continued assessing Flagg's complete repertoire and best-in-show standing:

Flagg is a lengthy 6-foot-8 forward. His defensive instincts are as good as any player in high school basketball. His offensive fluidity always seems to make the right play, whether it be taking a ball coast to coast or pitching ahead and trailing the play. We recently called Flagg the top prospect in high school basketball, and he looked like that, and then some, on Day 2 of Peach Jam."

Potential for a monster Duke basketball haul in 2025

It was his favorite team growing up. And it's his dream school. Yes, Cooper Flagg has made it clear in interviews that he's a Duke fan.

At Peach Jam, the 15-year-old Maine native told Jamie Shaw that he pays particular attention to two former Blue Devils when looking for ways to expand his game:

"With Duke, there are new players every year. But I think I really started getting into them with Jayson Tatum, Grayson Allen, and those players [in 2016-17]. I always say I like to model my game after Jayson Tatum. And Grayson Allen too, with how hard he plays, and the grit he plays with."

First-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang have dished out three 2025 offers. Those targets are Flagg and the twin sons of former Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer: point guard Cayden Boozer and power forward Cameron Boozer.

Remember that Cameron Boozer ranks No. 1 on the 2025 ESPN 25, two notches above Flagg, so they may battle for the top spot on the 247Sports 2025 Composite when it comes out next year. Cayden Boozer sits No. 24 in ESPN's eyes.

None of the three rising sophomores have committed to the Blue Devils. That said, judging by Cooper Flagg's fandom and the Boozer-Duke connection, it wouldn't be a surprise if at least one of them ends up pledging allegiance to the staff in Durham before any 2024 prospects do the same.

