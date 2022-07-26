Skip to main content
Flamethrower alert: Duke basketball offer spree continues

The Blue Devils are now chasing a forward with sharpshooting in his blood.
Jesuit (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star and renowned 3-point marksman Peja Stojakovic, picked up a Duke basketball recruiting offer on Monday night.

At No. 22 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite — one spot back of future Blue Devil shooting guard Jared McCain — the 6-foot-6, 185-pound four-star is the highest-ranked prospect without the fifth star to his rating.

And like his dad, it looks as though Stojakovic is likely to make a living beyond the arc.

The offer out of Durham is somewhat surprising given the Blue Devils' early success in stockpiling 2023 five-stars at or near Stojakovic's position. Considering he already holds more than 20 offers with a 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast painting him as an eventual UCLA commit, Duke may have significant ground to make up.

However, Andrej Stojakovic quickly retweeted seemingly every mention of his Blue Devil offer, suggesting pure excitement about his latest suitor.

New offers left and right in Duke basketball country

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have handed out two offers in the past week. The first went to four-star 2024 center James Brown, just a few days before the Blue Devils officially joined the Andrej Stojakovic sweepstakes.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer extends offer to another top Chicago prep

Furthermore, Duke has entered the fray for two more preps within the past few weeks: four-star 2023 center JP Estrella and four-star 2023 power forward TJ Power.

Despite sitting No. 1 on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings with four five-star commits on board, Scheyer appears far from finished in compiling this potentially colossal class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

