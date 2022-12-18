First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson were in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday evening to check out a couple of future Blue Devils and scout other recruits at the annually talent-rich City of Palms Classic.

They saw four-star small forward Darren Harris, who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and committed to Duke in October, score 10 points across his 16 minutes for Paul VI (Va.) in a 76-27 opening-round blowout win over Canterbury (Fla.).

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound sharpshooter added four rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from downtown.

Then Scheyer and Jefferson were in attendance to witness one of their five five-star 2023 commits in Centennial (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound crafty playmaker dropped 29 points, the day's highest individual scoring total, in a 61-58 victory over Winter Park (Fla.).

McCain, who ranks No. 18 in his class and inked his national letter of intent to be a Duke basketball player during November's early signing period, shot 11-for-17 from the field, 3-for-8 beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in his team-high 31 minutes on the floor. Plus, he grabbed seven boards and dished out one assist.

Have a look at the highlights from his confident performance:

Should Paul VI and Centennial each win their next two games (Monday and Tuesday), then Darren Harris and Jared McCain would face one another at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday in the championship bout.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.